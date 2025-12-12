Hoegh Autoliners Takes Delivery of Ammonia-Ready Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has added seven new ships to its fleet over the past 18 months. Image Credit: Hoegh Autoliners

Norwegian shipping firm Hoegh Autoliners has taken delivery of a car carrier suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The Hoegh Starlight is the seventh 9,100 CEU dual-fuel LNG ship in the Aurora Class series, Hoegh Autoliners said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company added that it has taken delivery of seven ships over the past 18 months.

“We have been lucky enough to have done so six times over the past 18 months, but today’s welcoming of our next Aurora Class vessel, the Höegh Starlight, was a special occasion,” it said.

Ammonia-ready indicates that the ship has been designed with the necessary space and features to allow for future installations of ammonia fuel tanks.

While ammonia-ready notations are becoming more common, actual conversions to ammonia propulsion remain rare within the industry.