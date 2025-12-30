Fujairah Bunker Sales Hit Five-Month Low in November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales in Fujairah dropped for the third consecutive month in November. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah dropped for the third consecutive month in November, reaching their lowest level since June 2025.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 578,197 m3 in November, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total sales volume was down 4.6% year-on-year and 7.3% from October.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO dropped by 28.8% on the year to 1,447 m3 in November, but were 11.9% higher than volumes recorded in October.

Sales of 380 CST VLSFO dropped 9.9% on the year to 360,469 m3 in November, also representing a 6.8% decline from the previous month.

Meanwhile, 380 CST HSFO sales were higher year-on-year.

About 186,245 m3 of 380 CST HSFO was sold in November, up by 5.1% on the year but 5.7% lower than volumes recorded in October.

HSFO accounted for 32.2% of total November bunker sales, up from a 29.2% share a year ago.

MGO sales jumped by 104.2% on the year to 531 m3, and LSMGO rose by 10.7% to 29,505 m3.

A total of 6.80 million m3 of bunker fuels was sold in the first 11 months of this year, down by 3% from the 7 million m3 sold in the same period last year.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in November was $452/mt, down from $565.5/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $486.5/mt in November, down from $588.5/mt a year ago.