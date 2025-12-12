Bunker Supplier Lanka Marine Wins Two Sri Lankan Presidential Export Awards

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The awards were accepted by Zafir Hashim, President of the John Keells Transportation Sector, and Anushka Weeraratne, CEO of Lanka Marine Services. Image Credit: LMS

Sri Lankan bunker supplier Lanka Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd (LMS) has been granted two awards for its contribution to the country's growing export sector.

The firm has been granted Presidential Export Awards for best performing exporter in emerging markets - 2024/25 and best exporter award in marine & offshore services - 2024/25 by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

The 27th Presidential Export Awards Ceremony was held on December 11 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

The awards were accepted by Zafir Hashim, President of the John Keells Transportation Sector, and Anushka Weeraratne, CEO of Lanka Marine Services.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and dedication of the LMS team," Weeraratne told Ship & Bunker.

"We remain focused on delivering exceptional service standards to our clients and strengthening Sri Lanka's marine sector."

Lanka Marine is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings and supplies bunker fuels at Sri Lankan ports.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to our clients, partners, and stakeholders for their continued trust and support," Hashim said.

