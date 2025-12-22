BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Senior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in the bunker industry, fluent English and proficiency in at least one other language, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Understanding customer needs, negotiating prices, and closing deals

Participating in client and supplier visits and identifying new business opportunities

Supporting current operations and contributing to market share growth

Identifying business opportunities and supporting business development activities

Engaging in day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and collaborating with both internal and external stakeholders

For more information, click here.