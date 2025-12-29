Norwegian Car Carriers Orders Additional Dual-Fuel LNG Vessel from China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The JP Morgan-backed firm took delivery of a dual-fuel LNG car carrier last month. Image Credit: NCC

JP Morgan-backed Norwegian Car Carriers (NCC) has placed an order for an additional dual-fuel LNG pure car and truck carrier from China, following the delivery of a similar vessel last month.

The order for a 7,000 CEU capacity ship was placed with CIMC Raffles in Yantai, Olav Sollie, CEO of NCC, said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The vessel is the fourth of a series of ships the firm has ordered from the shipyard.

Last month, NCC took delivery of the first of these dual-fuel ships.

The vessel is powered by dual-fuel engines, allowing it to operate on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.

LNG is often seen as the most mature alternative bunker fuel available today.

While it does reduce CO2 emissions compared with conventional marine fuels, its environmental advantages are partly offset by methane slip, which involves the release of a particularly potent greenhouse gas.

Against this backdrop, some shipowners are beginning to look at bio-LNG as a cleaner option. It can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and offers better overall greenhouse gas savings.