Norwegian Car Carriers Adds New LNG Dual-Fuel Ship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two more LNG-fuelled ships are expected to join the firm’s fleet in the next two years. Image Credit:

Norwegian Car Carriers AS has taken delivery of a new dual-fuel LNG car carrier from China.

The 7,000 CEU capacity ship, the NOCC Pacific, has been built in Yantai, China, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

According to the firm's website, two more LNG-capable ships are expected to join its fleet in 2026 and 2027.

Equipped with dual-fuel engines, the ship can run LNG and conventional marine fuels.

LNG is viewed as the most mature alternative bunker fuel currently available.

While it emits less CO2 than conventional fuels, methane slip - involving a potent greenhouse gas - undermines part of the fuel's green credentials.

Some shipowners are looking towards cleaner bio-LNG as an alternative, as it can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and delivers higher net GHG savings.