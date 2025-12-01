Tallink's Ship to Run on Bio-LNG for Gasum's FuelEU Maritime Pool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tallink plans to run its two shuttle ships entirely on bio-LNG by next year. Image Credit: Gasum

Shipping firm Tallink's shuttle ship will generate a compliance surplus for Gasum's FuelEU Maritime pool under a new bio-LNG supply and pooling agreement.

Gasum has signed a FuelEU co-operation deal with Elenger, the bunker provider for Tallink Group's vessels, Gasum said in an email statement on Monday.

As per the deal, Gasum will supply bio-LNG from its Pori terminal for use on Tallink's shuttle ship MyStar, allowing the vessel to generate additional compliance for Gasum's FuelEU pool.

The pooling mechanism under FuelEU Maritime allows shipping companies to comply with the regulation by selling their surplus carbon reduction to others.

FuelEU came into effect on January 1 and applies to all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports. The first FuelEU report must be submitted to a verifier by January 31, 2026, covering all data from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

Tallink aims to replace all LNG used by its shuttle pair, MyStar and Megastar, with bio-LNG within the next year.

"As the end of the year draws closer, we are doing our best to secure as much compliance as possible," Jacob Granqvist, VP at Gasum maritime, said.