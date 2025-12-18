BP Hires New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Meg O’Neill will take on the role of CEO of BP as of April 1, 2026. Image Credit: BP

Global energy producer BP has hired a new CEO.

Meg O'Neill will take on the role of CEO of BP as of April 1, 2026, the company said in a statement on its website late on Wednesday.

O'Neill previously worked for Woodside Energy since May 2018, serving as CEO since August 2021.

"Her proven track record of driving transformation, growth, and disciplined capital allocation makes her the right leader for bp," Albert Manifold, chair of BP, said in the statement.

"Her relentless focus on business improvement and financial discipline gives us high confidence in her ability to shape this great company for its next phase of growth and pursue significant strategic and financial opportunities."

O'Neill will replace Murray Auchincloss, who has stepped down as CEO and board director as of December 18.

Carol Howle, currently executive vice president for supply, trading and shipping, will serve as interim CEO until O'Neill's arrival next year.