Toll Group Introduces Singapore's First Decarbonisation Hub for Electric Supply Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 12-month pilot integrates electric vessels with warehousing and cargo transport. Image Credit: Toll Group

Toll Group has opened Singapore’s first decarbonisation hub dedicated to electric supply vessels at its Toll Offshore Petroleum Services facility.

The hub features infrastructure and electric vessel technology developed in partnership with Yinson GreenTech, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The 12-month proof of concept integrates electric marine transport with smart warehousing and efficient cargo trucking into a digitally connected, end-to-end logistics operation.

The initiative supports the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and aims to generate real-world operational data to help inform future regulatory frameworks for low-carbon maritime logistics.

“By integrating electric vessels with smart infrastructure and digital processes, we’re showing how sustainable solutions can deliver both operational efficiency and significant emissions reductions,” Rajeev Sood, Executive Vice President, Energy, Marine & Renewables at Toll Group, said.

Toll Group thanked the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for supporting the project.