UAE's Sea Leader Sells More than 750,000 Mt of Bunkers in First Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company was launched in January by CEO Rohit Singh, who previously worked for Axiom Global from 2019 to 2024. Image Credit: Rohit Singh / LinkedIn

UAE-based physical bunker supply and trading firm Sea Leader DMCC has completed more than 750,000 mt of bunker sales in its first year of operations.

Since its launch in January, the firm has sold more than 750,000 mt of marine fuels in more than 1,000 transactions, Sagar Das, the company's head of projects and renewables, said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The deals included 12 biofuel deliveries.

"None of this would have been possible without the dedication and relentless spirit of our team, who have turned challenges into milestones every single day," Das said.

"With this momentum, we look forward to strengthening our position even further next year, expanding our footprint in sustainable marine energy and innovative fuel solutions."

The company was launched in January by CEO Rohit Singh, who previously worked for Axiom Global from May 2019 to December 2024 as its senor trading manager for Dubai, India and Singapore.

The company added e-BDN documentation to its services in Khor Fakkan in March.