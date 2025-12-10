Nordic Countries Launch Second Phase of Zero-Carbon Shipping Roadmap

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The second phase will aim to identify promising green shipping corridors and move them towards realisation. File Image / Pixabay

The Nordic countries are pushing ahead with efforts to cut regional shipping emissions by launching a second phase of a programme focused on putting plans into action.

Second phase of the 'Nordic Roadmap for the introduction of sustainable zero-carbon fuels in shipping' shifts the focus from strategy to delivery, DNV said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The emphasis is on developing green shipping corridors and identifying how they can be financed.

The programme will run up to 2027, is managed by DNV, with support from Everllence, IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, Icelandic New Energy, SINTEF Ocean and VTT.

The second phase builds on the first by seeking to identify feasible Nordic green shipping corridors and potentially advance two to three of them towards realisation.

“Building on strong industry support, Phase 2 will place increased emphasis on engaging cargo owners and the finance sector - key stakeholders in delivering green and competitive Nordic shipping,” DNV said.