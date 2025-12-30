d'Amico Orders Two Methanol-Ready Tankers for 2029 Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two 40,000 dwt methanol-ready tankers have been contracted at $43.2 million per vessel. Image Credit: d’Amico

Shipping firm d'Amico International Shipping has ordered two tankers suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The shipbuilding contract for the two 40,000 DWT vessels was placed with China's Guangzhou Shipyard International Company, d'Amico announced in a press release on Monday.

Each vessel carries a contract price of $43.2 million, with deliveries scheduled for April and July 2029.

The tankers will be fitted with shore power capability, allowing them to draw electricity from onshore facilities while at berth, thereby reducing emissions in port.

Although the ships will initially be delivered with conventional propulsion, they will be built with design provisions enabling conversion to methanol at a later stage.

This includes the necessary space, structural allowances, and systems arrangements to support future retrofitting, rather than immediate operation on alternative fuels.

This order reflects a wider industry trend of shipowners opting for alternative fuel-ready designs as a transitional step.

While a growing number of vessels carry methanol- or ammonia-ready notations, most have yet to undergo conversion, underscoring a phased approach to fuel adoption as availability, infrastructure, and regulatory clarity continue to evolve.