New Bunker Supplier Sea Leader Adds e-BDNs to Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is preparing to roll the service out to all of its customers over the next two or three months. Image Credit: Sea Leader DMCC

Marine fuels firm Sea Leader DMCC has become the first supplier in Khor Fakkan to add e-BDN documentation to its services.

The firm is using Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform to provide the service, making it the first in Khor Fakkan and among the first in the UAE as a whole to do so, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The company has already used the service for a few key customers, and is preparing to roll the service out to all of its customers over the next two or three months.

"We are the first company in Khor Fakkan to implement the e-BDN system," Sagar Das, head of projects and renewables at Sea Leader, told Ship & Bunker.

"I believe this should lead everyone else to usher in an era of digital transformation and higher transparency in this industry.

"This will entail that there will be instant verification, regulatory compliance and fully digital and paperless activities."

Rohit Singh, a former marine fuels CEO at Axiom Global, announced the launch of Sea Leader in January. The company focuses on physical supply of HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO at ports across the UAE and India, as well as offering back-to-back trading.

In February the company announced it had obtained ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certifications, demonstrating its credentials to act as a biofuel supplier.