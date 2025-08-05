Bunker One and Acelen See Early Success as 25% of Ships Call Salvador Only to Bunker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 60 vessels were supplied in the first three months at Bunker One and Acelen’s new operations in Salvador. Image Credit: Acelen

About 25% of vessels supplied at the new Bunker One–Acelen operation at the Brazilian Port of Salvador (Bahia) called exclusively to take on bunkers, without engaging in any cargo activity.

More than 60 ships were bunkered at the location in the first three months since operations began in April, Acelen said in a statement on its website.

"One of the highlights of the new operation was the fact that approximately 25% of the vessels docked exclusively to refuel, without operating at the terminals in the Aratu-Salvador port complex," it said.

Global bunker supplier Bunker One and Brazilian fuel producer Acelen launched the joint operation in April, offering VLSFO and LSMGO by barge at both the inner anchorage and alongside berth in Salvador.

The Bahia expansion adds to their existing physical supply locations in Itaqui (São Marcos Bay) and at the outer anchorage of Sepetiba (Rio de Janeiro).

"The large number of vessels that were not in the surrounding area and went to the Port of Salvador solely to refuel is proof of the strategic importance of this operation and the success of our partnership with Acelen," Filippe Fernandez, commercial director at Bunker One, said.

"Bahia holds a very special meaning for Acelen," Cristiano da Costa, Vice President of Sales, Trading, and Shipping at Acelen, said.

"Four years ago, we courageously and dedicatedly took over the management of the Mataripe Refinery, now the largest bunker producer in the country."

The duo expects total bunker supply volumes to grow by 45% at Salvador by the end of the year.