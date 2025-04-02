Bunker One Expands Brazilian Presence with Physical Supply in Salvador

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They will offer VLSFO and LSMGO to ships in the Port of Salvador from this month. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Bunker One and Brazilian producer Acelen have announced that they will supply bunker fuels to ships in the Brazilian Port of Salvador (Bahia) from this month.

The companies will offer VLSFO and LSMGO to ships at the inner anchorage and alongside the port using bunker barges, Bunker One said in a statement on its website.

This expansion builds on their existing physical operations in Itaqui and at the outer anchorage of Sepetiba (Rio de Janeiro).

The Salvador operation aims to meet demand from a diverse range of vessels, including cruise ships during the summer season, as well as oil tankers, bulk carriers and container ships.

Bunker One expects the new supply location to strengthen its overall business in Brazil.

"From a strategic perspective, this new operation reinforces Bunker One's position as a global leader," Flavio Ribeiro, managing director of Bunker One for Brazil and Latin America, said.

"With a reputation for efficiency and reliability, we are proud to serve export and import chains, coastal shipping (cabotage), and the seasonal cruise market with excellence — positioning ourselves as a benchmark in marine fuel supply, from commercial negotiations to the bunkering operation."