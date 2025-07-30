Union Maritime Gets $130 Million Bank Funding for Two LNG-Wind Assisted Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first dual-fuel LNG tanker is expected to be delivered later this year. File Image / Pixabay

London-based Union Maritime has secured financial backing from two banks for its upcoming two dual-fuel LNG and wind-assisted tankers.

The syndicated delivery financing is led by Societe Generale and the Export-Import Bank of China, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The two LR2 tankers are scheduled for delivery in late 2025 and early 2026. They will be equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines and wind propulsion systems from Bar Technologies.

Wind-assisted propulsion is gaining popularity among shipowners as a way to harness wind energy, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce bunker consumption.

"With the integration of WindWings technology and dual-fuel capability on these vessels, Union Maritime is proud to be setting a new standard for innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry," the firm said.