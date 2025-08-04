Hamburg to Make Shore Power Standard for Cruise Ships from 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All cruise ships at the Port of Hamburg are expected to connect to shore power while docked. Image Credit: Port of Hamburg

From 2027, the Port of Hamburg will expect all cruise ships with shore power capability to plug into onshore electricity while in port, as part of efforts to curb berth-side emissions.

The move comes ahead of the EU's 2030 shore power requirement, which mandates that cruise and container ships use shore power at major EU ports, the Port of Hamburg said in a statement on Thursday.

Shore power is already available at Hamburg's Altona and Steinwerder cruise terminals, with the new HafenCity terminal set to be equipped in 2026.

By connecting to the grid while docked, ships can switch off their auxiliary engines, reducing air and noise pollution in surrounding areas.

Shore power is being steadily adopted across EU ports, but it represents only a partial step toward maritime decarbonisation. To reach net-zero targets, the sector will also need to transition to alternative fuels.

Hamburg has signed shore power agreements with several major cruise lines and says the offering is already widely used.

"The Hamburg Port Authority has already concluded contractual agreements on shore power use with numerous cruise lines, including major operators such as AIDA Cruises, MSC Cruises, and TUI Cruises, as well as Norwegian Cruise Line, Phoenix Reisen, and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines," it said.

With infrastructure in place and more ships being built or retrofitted with shore power capability, the city aims to make shore-side electricity the standard by 2027.