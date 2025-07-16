Iran Detains Oil Tanker in Sea of Oman: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker was arrested in relation to charges of smuggling two million liters of fuel. File Image / Pixabay

The Iranian authorities have reportedly detained an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman.

The tanker was arrested in relation to charges of smuggling two million liters of fuel, news provider Mehr News reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Mojtaba Gharemani, chief justice of Hormozgan Province.

The tanker is not identified in the report, apart from being noted as a foreign vessel.

A total of 17 people, including the tanker's captain and crew, have been detained as part of the investigation, according to the report.

The authorities are seeking to determine the exact volume of the cargo, conduct sampling and laboratory tests, and verify the vessel's documentation.