BUNKER JOBS: Unicore Fuel Seeks New Fuels Sourcing and Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in the sourcing, trading or origination of alternative fuels. Image Credit: Unicore Fuels

Marine fuels firm Unicore Fuels is seeking to hire a new fuels sourcing and business development manager in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in the sourcing, trading or origination of alternative fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Managing the sourcing and trading of alternative fuels (biofuels, LNG, bio-methanol) with primary focus on ARA and European markets

Developing strategic partnerships with suppliers and building long-term business relationships to secure competitive fuel sources

Identifying new business opportunities to expand our alternative fuels portfolio and increase market share

Monitor fuel specifications, regulatory compliance (IMO, FEUM), and market trends.

