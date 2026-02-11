Port of Oslo Prepares for Deployment of Ammonia-Fuelled Container Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel currently under construction in China is expected to be delivered later this year. Image Credit: Port of Oslo

Norway's Port of Oslo is preparing for the arrival of the ammonia-fuelled container ship Yara Eyde following the launch of a new weekly container service linking Rotterdam, Oslo, Brevik and Bremerhaven.

The route has been launched by North Sea Container Line and is being positioned as one of the first zero-emission container corridors once the ammonia-powered vessel enters service later this year, the Port of Oslo said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Until Yara Eyde is delivered, the conventional container ship Tunadal will operate the rotation while cargo volumes are built and port, terminal and digital systems are tested.

Yara International is the main cargo owner on the service.

The steel cutting of the ammonia-fuelled vessel was held in China last year. The 1,400 TEU capacity vessel is jointly developed by Yara Clean Ammonia, Yara International, CMB.TECH and North Sea Container Line.

“With Yara Eyde on the route, Oslo gains a zero-emission corridor to Europe,” M. Mathisen, director of Oslo Port, said.

Ammonia is viewed as a promising low-carbon marine fuel. It is already traded and transported globally as a commodity, but its use as a bunker fuel remains limited to a small number of pilot projects, largely due to safety and toxicity concerns.

Projects such as this are expected to provide early operational experience in handling ammonia as a marine fuel.