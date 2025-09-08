Construction Kicks Off on World's First Ammonia-Powered Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1,400 TEU Yara Eyde is set to become the first container ship fuelled by ammonia. Image Credit: CMB.Tech

A steel-cutting ceremony for the first ammonia-fuelled container ship has taken place in China.

The project is being jointly developed by Yara Clean Ammonia, Yara International, CMB.TECH and North Sea Container Line, Yara said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The 1,400 TEU vessel, named Yara Eyde, is being built at Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding and is scheduled for delivery by mid-2026

The ship will be owned by Delphis, the container division of CMB.TECH and operated by NCL Oslofjord AS, a joint venture between North Sea Container Line and Yara Clean Ammonia.

Yara Clean Ammonia will also supply ammonia to power the ship.

The vessel will operate on the Oslo-Porsgrunn-Bremerhaven-Rotterdam route.

"This is more than the start of a ship – it is the start of a new chapter in maritime decarbonisation," Hans Olav Raen, CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia, said.

"Yara Eyde embodies our ambition to make low-emission ammonia a reality for shipping and to inspire the industry toward solutions that reduce emissions."