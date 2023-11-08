Ammonia-Powered Boxship to Operate in North Sea From 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship, the Yara Eyde, will operate between Oslo, Brevik, Hamburg and Bremerhaven. Image Credit: Yara

An ammonia-fuelled container ship is set to start operating in the North Sea as soon as 2026.

Yara Clean Ammonia and NorthSea Container Line are establishing a joint venture. NCL Oslofjord, to operate an ammonia-powered boxship, Yara said in a statement on its website last week.

The ship, the Yara Eyde, will operate between Oslo, Brevik, Hamburg and Bremerhaven and is billed as the world's first boxship to run on pure ammonia.

The fuel will be supplied by Yara Clean Ammonia.

"Yara has chosen to participate in this project to show that in the short term this segment can create additional growth for ammonia," Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, head of Yara Clean Ammonia, said in the statement.

"Yara will help develop this new market, but we will strategically use our funds to develop the production and logistics."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.