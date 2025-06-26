Bunker Holding Hires Head of New Global Supply Organisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mikkel Kannegaard has joined Bunker Holding as head of its newly established global supply organisation as of this month. Image Credit: Mikkel Kannegaard / LinkedIn

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding has hired an executive to run its new global supply organisation.

Mikkel Kannegaard has joined Bunker Holding as head of its newly established global supply organisation as of this month, the company said on Thursday.

Kannegaard was previously global head of growth at DHL Global Forwarding since November 2023.

He had earlier worked as head of Maersk Oil Trading from 2021 to 2023, for Monjasa from 2017 to 2021, for Damco from 2015 to 2017, for 36-Strategies from 2013 to 2015 and for AP Moller-Maersk from 2005 to 2013.

Kannegaard's new role will be to run 'a consolidated global team covering physical operations, regional sourcing centers, technical support and our green transition efforts', Bunker Holding said.

"This is not just a structural shift – it's a mindset change," Peder Møller, COO of Bunker Holding, said in Thursday's announcement.

"With our new supply organisation, we are bringing the best of our global expertise and local agility together to serve our customers smarter, faster and greener.

"By unifying our supply structure, we are eliminating blind spots and creating one shared direction – from sourcing to delivery."

Bunker Holding announced a rearrangement of its legal structures last month in a bid to simplify operations.