Industry Consortium to Explore Methanol Bunkering in the US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The consortium seeks to establish ship-to-ship methanol bunkering in the US. File

ABS, Eneos, NYK Line and Seacor have begun work on a joint study to develop a methanol bunkering and supply network along the US Gulf Coast.

The firms seek to establish the country's first commercial ship-to-ship methanol bunkering service, the four companies said in a joint press release on Friday.

Japanese energy firm Eneos will review procurement and supply pathways for low-carbon methanol, including green methanol from C2X's Beaver Lake Renewable Energy facility in Louisiana.

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in the second half of next year, with operations projected from the end of 2028. The plant could produce 500,000 mt/year of green methanol, and targets demand from sectors including shipping.

Japanese shipping firm NYK Line will apply lessons from its LNG bunkering to support methanol bunker vessel development, while Seacor contributes Jones Act operational expertise and engineering capability.

Class society ABS will provide the class and regulatory support needed to establish methanol bunkering operations in the US.

"Through this initiative, ABS, ENEOS, NYK Line and SEACOR aim to help realize a carbon-neutral future for the maritime industry," the joint press release said.