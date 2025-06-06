BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Senior Key Account Manager in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will be covering key cruise line accounts for KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a senior key account manager in Miami for its global accounts unit.

The role will be covering key cruise line accounts for KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels or the cruise industry, it said in a job advertisement on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain solid relationships with key decision-makers in the cruise industry.

Act as the primary point of contact for assigned cruise line accounts, ensuring exemplary service and client satisfaction.

Identify business opportunities and develop tailored bunker fuel solutions to meet client needs.

Negotiate contracts, pricing structures, and supply agreements to maximize profitability.

Collaborate with global trading teams to secure optimal fuel pricing and availability.

Monitor market trends, regulations, and developments in the cruise and bunker industries.

Work closely with internal teams, including operations and credit, to ensure smooth transactions and deliveries.

Represent the company at industry events, conferences, and client meetings.

