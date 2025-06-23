Singapore Bunker Supplier Count Drops to Just 39 Firms

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The count has been steadily dropping over the past decade as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore tightened requirements for its bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

The number of firms licensed to operate as bunker suppliers in Singapore has dropped to its lowest level in at least 13 years.

Hai Yin Marine Pte Ltd's bunker supplier licence was not renewed as of June 18, taking the count of firms licensed to supply marine fuels in Singapore's waters to just 39 companies. The reason for the non-renewal was not disclosed.

The count has been steadily dropping over the past decade as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore tightened requirements for its bunker suppliers.

In June 2012, the earliest point for which Ship & Bunker has records, the total number of suppliers stood at 77 companies.

But Singapore's delivered bunker volumes have gone from strength to strength over the same period, with its conventional and biofuel bunker sales jumping by 5.3% last year to 54.48 million mt, a record high.