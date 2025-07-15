Singapore Plans to Issue Methanol Bunker Licenses by Year-End

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority targets to issue the methanol bunker licenses in Q4 2025. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore is gearing up to issue methanol bunker licences later this year, with each licence set to be valid for five years.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has received 13 applications since launching the open call for methanol bunker licences in March, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The port authority is now preparing to issue the licences in the fourth quarter of this year, which will be valid from 1 January, 2026 to 31 December, 2030.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering port, is seeing growing interest in methanol bunkering, and the port authority is looking to tap into this demand.

Earlier this year, the MPA published a technical reference to support methanol bunkering operations in the port.