China's Xiamen Port Bunker Volumes Rose by 16% on the Year in H1 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 274,500 mt of bonded bunker fuel was sold in the first six months of this year in the port. Image Credit: Xiamen Port / X

About 274,500 mt of bonded bunker fuel was sold in the Chinese port of Xiamen in the first half of 2025, up by 16.3% from the same period last year.

A total of 416 international ships took on bunkers in the first six months, an increase of 6.1% on the year, Chinese media Xiamen Daily reported.

Xiamen Port has been steadily enhancing its bonded fuel supply chain in recent years. Before February this year, only two suppliers with national licences operated at the port.

On February 1, with support from Xiamen Customs and the local government, Xiamen Kunlun Fuel Oil became the first company to receive a local bonded bunkering licence and subsequently carried out its first bonded fuel delivery on February 26.

Ship & Bunker previously reported suppliers in Zhoushan sold 7.26 million mt in 2024, up by 3% on the year.