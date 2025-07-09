Anemoi Opens Rotor Sails Factory in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anemoi has launched a new rotor sail production site in China with a 250-unit annual capacity. Image Credit: Anemoi

London-based wind propulsion technology firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has opened a new rotor sails production facility in China.

Located on the banks of the Yangtze River, the site offers direct access to port infrastructure to support import and export logistics, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 250 rotor sails, with room for expansion.

Anemoi claims its technology can cut bunker fuel consumption and emissions by 5-30%.

Several shipping companies have already adopted wind-assisted propulsion to improve efficiency and comply with emission regulations.

"Our presence in one of China's key shipping hubs not only strengthens existing strategic relationships but also paves the way for new collaborations," Nick Contopoulos, CCO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, said.

"Getting to zero emissions requires forward-thinking action and partnerships like these."