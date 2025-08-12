ABB Integrates Hydrogen Fuel Cell System on World's First Fuel-Cell Superyacht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The superyacht has been built by Dutch builder Feadship, with the fuel cells able to power non-propulsion systems. Image Credit: ABB

Engineering firm ABB has supplied a complete package of technologies for the Breakthrough, the first superyacht to feature a multi-megawatt hydrogen fuel cell system.

Launched in May 2025 by Dutch builder Feadship, the 118.8 m vessel is fitted with a 3MW hydrogen fuel cell system, ABB said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

It can power the yacht's hotel load and non-propulsion systems entirely emission-free for up to a week at anchor or enable silent navigation at 10 knots in harbours and protected zones.

ABB also supplied a power system, energy management system and two electric propulsion units designed to reduce noise and vibration.

"ABB's Power and Energy Management System PEMS™ optimises energy use on board, while the ABB Ability™ Marine Pilot Control digital solution enables seamless transition between joystick operations and dynamic positioning, simplifying docking," it said.

The integration marks a milestone in combining fuel cell technology with electric propulsion, highlighting hydrogen's potential as a clean alternative for shipping.

"Breakthrough perfectly demonstrates how passenger comfort and environmental protection can go hand in hand," Jan-Bart Verkuyl, Feadship director and CEO of Royal Van Lent Shipyard, said.

"We are grateful to ABB whose extensive technical expertise and dedicated support have been crucial in bringing this project to fruition."