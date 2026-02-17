BeHydro's Hydrogen-Fuelled Engine Secures LR Type Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's dual-fuel hydrogen engine has been used to power Japan's first hydrogen-fuelled tugboat. Image Credit: BeHydro

Belgium-based hydrogen engine developer BeHydro has announced that its first 100% hydrogen-fuelled engine has passed type approval testing with classification society Lloyd’s Register, as well as its factory acceptance test.

The spark-ignited engine operates at 900 rpm and delivers 900 kW of power, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The firm’s dual-fuel hydrogen engines have been used to power Japan’s first hydrogen-fuelled tugboat, which was delivered last year. The vessel can store around 250 kg of hydrogen in high-pressure tanks.

The development comes as the IMO advances draft amendments to its NOx Technical Code aimed at enabling certification of engines running on non-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia

Launched in 2020, BeHydro is a joint venture between Belgian engine manufacturer Anglo Belgian Corporation and shipping and logistics firm CMB.TECH.