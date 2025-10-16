Japanese First Hydrogen-Fuelled Tugboat Delivered

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel tugboat can carry about 250 kg of hydrogen in high-pressure tanks. Image Credit: Tsuneishi

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has delivered a tugboat capable of running on hydrogen - a first of its kind in Japan.

The vessel can store around 250 kg of hydrogen in high-pressure tanks, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It features a BEH2YDRO dual-fuel engine, a hydrogen gas system, and a supply system supplied by JPNH2YDRO - a joint venture between Tsuneishi Group and CMB.TECH.

The tugboat can also run on conventional marine fuels.

“In the unlikely event of a hydrogen fuel system failure, the vessel can continue to operate solely on marine fuel, maintaining safety as the same standard as conventional vessels,” Tsuneishi said.