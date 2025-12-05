ClassNK Approves Low-Pressure CO2 Cargo Tank Design from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Illustration for an installation of the low-pressure LCO2 tanks. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Class society ClassNK has given general design approval (GDA) to a new low-pressure liquefied CO2 cargo tank developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

The approval confirms that the design meets ClassNK’s safety and construction rules, ClassNK said in an emailed statement on Friday.

This is the first time ClassNK has approved an LCO2 tank made with the new KF460 steel and built using a method that removes the need for post-weld heat treatment, a process that can slow down manufacturing.

The design was reviewed using a detailed safety assessment approach that ClassNK had already approved in principle last year.

After checking the tank’s structure and the new steel’s performance, ClassNK found it met all required standards, even without the extra heat-treatment step. As a result, the society has issued its first-ever GDA for an LCO2 cargo tank.