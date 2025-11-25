BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped at the start of the week, remaining at their lowest level since February 2021. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fourth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $477/mt on Monday, remaining at its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3/mt to $405.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $15.50/mt to $779/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.81/bl to $63.37/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $442/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $4/mt to $411.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $6.50/mt to $436.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $441.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.35/bl from the previous session's close at $63.02/bl as of 6:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.64/mt fall in bunker prices.