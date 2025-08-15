Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Bunkers LNG at Florida for Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise ship will set sail on its first voyage from Port Canaveral on August 16. Image Credit: Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International's newest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, was bunkered with LNG ahead of its maiden voyage on Saturday.

The first LNG bunkering of the 248,663 GT ship was carried out at Port Canaveral in Florida, Port Canaveral said in a LinkedIn post.

The bunkering was carried out by Jax LNG, Pivotal LNG and Seaside LNG using the bunker vessel Clean Everglades.

Port Canaveral did not confirm the amount of LNG bunkered, but stated that the entire operation was completed in approximately seven hours and would be sufficient to power the cruise ship for a few weeks.

"Star of the Seas sails on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral August 16 and launches week-long cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas August 31," it said.

The vessel was built in Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard.