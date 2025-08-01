India Commissions Small Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant can produce 140 mt/year of green hydrogen. Image Credit: Shipping Ministry

India has commissioned a 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port within four months as it moves closer towards the larger 10 MW green hydrogen project.

The plant will be capable of producing 140 mt/year of green hydrogen for use in maritime decarbonisation and port operations, India's Ministry of Shipping said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"[Deendayal Port Authority] DPA has turned that vision into reality, a shining example of speed, scale, and skill under Maritime India Vision 2030," Sarbananda Sonowal, India's shipping minister, said.

Green hydrogen is produced using electrolysers powered by renewable energy sources such as solar or wind, though the ministry did not specify the energy source for the Kandla facility.

The 1 MW module has been indigenously built.

"I commend the entire team of Deendayal Port Authority, led by the Chairman, and appreciate the engineers of L&T for delivering this complex project with remarkable speed and precision," Sonowal added.