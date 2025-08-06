BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Eight-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 6, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost eight weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $546/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $464/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $9/mt to $751.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.12/bl to $67.64/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $517.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $7.50/mt to $492.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $509/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4.50/mt to $495/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.62/bl from the previous session's close at $68.26/bl as of 8:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.67/mt rise in bunker prices.

