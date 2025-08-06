BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Eight-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in almost eight weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $546/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $464/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $9/mt to $751.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.12/bl to $67.64/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $517.50/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $7.50/mt to $492.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $509/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4.50/mt to $495/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.62/bl from the previous session's close at $68.26/bl as of 8:20 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.67/mt rise in bunker prices.