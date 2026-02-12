Oceanbird Secures First Commercial Wind-Propulsion System Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Alfa Laval-Wallenius Lines joint venture says two wind sails have been sold for installation on an undisclosed shipowner. Image Credit: Oceanbird

Oceanbird, a wind propulsion technology joint venture between engineering company Alfa Laval and shipping firm Wallenius Lines, has secured its first commercial order for its wind propulsion system -Oceanbird Wing 560.

An undisclosed shipowner has ordered two wing sail units for retrofit installation in Europe in early 2027, the company said in an email statement on Thursday.

The contract fills the first two available European production slots and signals the start of commercial roll-out for the technology.

The company said the order marks a shift from development to commercialisation, positioning wind-assisted propulsion as a practical option for reducing bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

By combining Alfa Laval’s engineering capabilities with Wallenius Lines’ experience in wind-assisted shipping concepts, Oceanbird aims to support shipowners pursuing lower-carbon operations and net-zero targets.

“This is a proud moment for everyone involved," Amrit Kaur Bhullar, CEO of Oceanbird, said.

"It proves that wind propulsion is not just a concept—it’s a viable, scalable solution for sustainable shipping."

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to supplement engine power and reduce overall bunker fuel consumption, while their suitability for retrofitting onto existing vessels has contributed to growing interest among shipowners.

Last month, IMO's sub-committee announced it is working to develop safety framework to support adoption of new technologies including wind propulsion.