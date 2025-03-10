Singapore Issues New Safety Standard for Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker suppliers, engine manufacturers and certification authorities have also supported to the development of the standard. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore is setting the standard for a structured, safe and scalable approach to methanol bunkering, which could strengthen its position as a leading global multi-fuel bunkering hub.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Enterprise Singapore have introduced a new technical reference to ensure the safe and efficient handling of methanol in bunkering operations, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The technical reference sets out guidelines for the safe handling, transfer, and measurement of methanol in bunkering operations. It aims to ensure that methanol is managed efficiently and securely throughout the process.

It includes custody transfer requirements, outlining procedures for accurate quantity and quality measurements in ship-to-ship methanol bunkering.

Additionally, it covers crew training standards and the use of MFMs to enhance transparency, accuracy, and digital documentation in the bunkering process.

It has been developed by the working group on methanol bunkering, supported by the Standards Development Organisation at the Singapore Chemical Industry Council. Key partners include bunker suppliers, engine manufacturers and certification authorities.

Lessons from recent bunkering operations have also contributed to the development of the methanol standard. Singapore conducted its first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering in July 2023.

"The development of Technical Reference 129 on the safe and efficient use of methanol for bunkering in Singapore is the result of the collective efforts by government agencies, industry partners, and research institutes," David Foo, assistant chief executive of MPA, said.

The technical reference can be purchased from the Singapore Standards e-shop here.