Australia's Viva Energy Co-Process Tyre Pyrolysis Oil at Geelong Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Viva Energy co-processed 10 mt of tyre pyrolysis oil at its refinery this week. Image Credit: Klean Industries

Australia's energy firm Viva Energy has successfully co-processed tyre pyrolysis oil (TPO) at its Geelong Refinery in partnership with Klean Industries, marking a key step in converting end-of-life tyres into low-carbon fuels.

The refinery co-processed 10 mt of TPO imported from Klean's facility, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The trial, part of a strategic MoU between the companies, demonstrates both the technical and commercial viability of using recycled oils in traditional refining.

This follows a similar trial in May using plastic-derived pyrolysis oil, reinforcing the Geelong Refinery's role in Australia's transition to a circular, lower-emissions fuel supply.

TPO can be used in marine fuels and for road transport.

"The development is a significant step in plans to establish tyre recycling in Melbourne, Klean Industries said.

"For this demonstration, the tyre pyrolysis oil was imported from Poland with appropriate approvals from the Australian Government – it is currently not available domestically."