Chemical Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is owned by Gulf Navigation. Image Credit: Gulf Navigation

A chemical tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The 45,920 DWT Panama-flagged tanker Gulf Fanatir was detained on July 8 at 2:30 AM local time, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm PDLegal LLC, and the vessel is being held at the Raffles Reserved Anchorage.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.

The ship is owned by Gulf Navigation, was built in 2008 and came to Singapore earlier this month after previously visiting Taiwan and China.