FLEX Commodities Hires Marine Fuel Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a new marine fuel and lubricants trader in Dubai.

Paul Jrs. Rios Meza has joined the company as a marine fuel and lubricants trader in Dubai as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post.

The new hire was previously a marine fuels and lubricants trader for Stem Fuels in Spain from March 2023 to May of this year.

He had earlier worked for Emasa from March to October 2022, for Edenred Peru from 2021 to 2022 and for Corporacion Integra Peru SAC from 2019 to 2021.

"He's built a strong portfolio in marine fuels and lubricants — managing international clients, driving commercial strategy, and closing profitable deals across Spain, Greece, Mexico, and beyond," FLEX Commodities said.

"With his international mindset and results-driven approach, Paul is set to add serious value to our global trading desk."