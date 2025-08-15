Hapag-Lloyd Hires Bunker Optimisation Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mishra was previously principal consultant for Nautic Nova in Indonesia. Image Credit: Anurag Mishra / LinkedIn

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has hired a new bunker optimisation manager.

Anurag Mishra joined the company as bunker optimisation manager in Hamburg in May, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Mishra was previously principal consultant for Nautic Nova in Indonesia from January to April of this year. He had earlier worked for ZeroNorth from May to December 2024, for Meratus Group from 2023 to 2024 and for AP Moller-Maersk from 2006 to 2023.

Mishra's new role will focus on "continuing the journey with our global team to drive smarter fuel strategies, enhance energy efficiency, vessel performance and support sustainable maritime operations," he said.

Hapag-Lloyd used about 2.5 million mt of bunker fuel in the first half of this year.