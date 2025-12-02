CPC Pauses VLSFO Nomination Acceptance at Taichung for Pipeline Works

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CPC will not accept nominations for VLSFO deliveries at Taiwan’s Taichung for delivery dates on or before Thursday. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation has announced a brief suspension of nomination acceptance for VLSFO deliveries at Taichung amid ongoing pipeline works.

CPC will not accept any new nominations for 180 VLSFO deliveries for delivery dates on or before December 4, the company said in a note to customers on Tuesday.

"This is to inform you that, due to ongoing pipeline works, we are unable to accept any new nomination of LSMF-180 at Taichung Port if the estimated delivery time is on or before 4 December 2025," the note said.

CPC offers bunker fuels, including VLSFO and LSMGO, at the Taiwanese ports of Kaohsiung, Taichung, Keelung, Suao and Hualien.