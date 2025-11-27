BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Sixth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their lowest level since February 2021. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a sixth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $470.50/mt on Wednesday, remaining at its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $5/mt to $399/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $8.50/mt to $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.65/bl to $63.13/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $436.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $405/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $5/mt to $431.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $6.50/mt to $429/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $62.80/bl as of 5:55 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt fall in bunker prices.