Engine Room Fire Breaks Out on Singapore-Registered Bulk Carrier Off China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two crew members have died following an engine room fire on the bulker Mandy, with the vessel set to be towed to Yantai port. File Image / Pixabay

A Singapore-registered bulk carrier experienced an engine room fire while sailing off the coast of China on Tuesday.

The incident occurred onboard the bulk carrier Mandy at about 7:35 PM Singapore time on Tuesday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed in a notification on Wednesday.

The ship was carrying a total of 25 crew members of Myanmar nationality, with two of them reported to have been deceased.

“A third crew member has been evacuated to a shore medical facility for further treatment,” the MPA said.

No oil spill has been reported so far.

“The company is making arrangements to tow the vessel to Yantai Port, China,” the MPA said.

According to AIS data, the 2010-built 180,371 dwt bulk carrier had left from Singapore on February 8 and was en route to Yantai port in China.