World Fuel Services Hires Sales and Supply Manager in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Senfft was previously a marine fuels trader for Oilmar in Brazil. Image Credit: Ricardo Senfft / LinkedIn

Global fuel distributor World Fuel Services has hired a marine fuel sales and supply manager in Brazil.

Ricardo Senfft has joined WFS as sales and supply manager in Brazil as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Senfft was previously a marine fuels trader for Oilmar in Brazil from May to November 2024.

He had earlier worked for Ipiranga from 2022 to 2024, in an earlier stint for WFS from 2010 to 2022, and for DB Schenker from 2008 to 2010.

WFS is one of the world's largest marine fuels firms by sales volume, selling a total of 16.8 million mt of bunker fuel last year.