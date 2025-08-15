Concordia Damen Delivers Hybrid-Inland Tanker to VOF Generation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The inland tanker will transport mineral oils on the Rhine River. Image Credit: Concordia Damen

Netherlands-based Concordia Damen Shipbuilding has delivered a 110 m long hybrid tanker to VOF Generation.

The vessel has a loading capacity of 2,868 mt and will transport mineral oils on the Rhine River, Concordia Damen said in an emailed statement on Friday.

VOX Generation is formed by Dutch inland shipping entrepreneurs Danny and Wim Mourik and Sergei Mulder.

The vessel features hybrid propulsion systems and a battery pack from EST-Floattech.

"For us, it was important that this tanker is a proven model: reliable and efficient," Danny Mourik, co-owner of VOF Generation, said.

"Above all, the fact that we can transport no less than 2,868 tonnes of cargo at 3.30 metres draught is a major advantage."

"We are grateful to Danny Mourik and Sergei Mulder for their trust in our shipyard and our trusted outfitters CCM3, and we wish them, Wim Mourik, and their crew many successful and safe voyages," Chris Kornet, Managing Director at Concordia Damen, said.