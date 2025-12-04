Hyundai Motor Joins Initiative to Develop Fuel Cell System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This move marks the automaker’s push to extend into the maritime sector. Image Credit: Hyundai Motor

Vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Company has joined an initiative to develop a maritime fuel cell system.

The move marks an effort by the firm to extend its expertise beyond automobiles into new sectors, Hyundai Motor said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The company has signed an agreement with Korean shipbuilder HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Pusan National University to develop and integrate key technologies for liquified hydrogen carriers.

Fuel cells powered by alternative fuels are seen as a potential pathway for shipping's decarbonisation, but the technology is still at an early stage and currently suited only to smaller vessels on shorter routes.

"By combining Hyundai Motor Company's hydrogen fuel cell technology, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's expertise in shipbuilding and maritime sectors, and Pusan National University's research capabilities in hydrogen-powered vessels, we aim to set a new standard for future marine mobility," Ken Ramírez, Executive Vice President and Head of Energy and Hydrogen Business Division at Hyundai Motor Group, said.