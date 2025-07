Towngas Supplies Green Methanol for Golden Island Bunkering Trials in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 5,000 mt of green methanol was loaded onto Golden Island's bunker vessel. Image Credit: Towngas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) has supplied 5,000 mt of ISCC-certified green methanol to bunker supplier Golden Island for its methanol bunkering trials planned in Singapore.

The green methanol was loaded onto Golden Island's bunker tankerĀ Golden Antares, Towngas said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

In April, Golden Island announced plans to start methanol bunkering trials in Singapore.

"Before being loaded onto Golden Island's bunker vessel, Golden Antares, the green methanol we supply through Mitsubishi Corporation was transferred to Royal Vopak's storage facility at Tianjin Port," Towngas said.

The 7,999 dwt IMO Type 2 vessel can carry methanol, along with biofuel blends up to B100, unlike conventional bunker vessels.

Towngas has been ramping up efforts to develop a green methanol bunker supply in China, Singapore and broader Asia-Pacific.

"Through collaborations with Golden Island, Royal Vopak and other stakeholders, Towngas is actively expanding its green methanol supply network across Asia," it said.